Thursday, July 7th 2022, 9:20 am

By: News On 6

Registered Dietician April Dirteater Shares Tips On Finding Nutritious Food On The Go

Summertime means traveling for many folks and grabbing food on the go. A time when de-railing from healthy habits could be easy.

Registered Dietician April Dirteater, the wife of Oklahoma's own bull riding champion Ryan Dirteater, founded ADD Nutrition two years ago to help people ditch the diet and emphasize adding foods, rather than restricting.

April joined the News On 6 team on Thursday to share tips on how to find nutritious foods while out on the road.

