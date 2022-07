Friday, July 8th 2022, 8:39 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools is looking to hire campus police officers.

The district is hosting a career fair on Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

and Saturday from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the Education Service Center.

Attendees can learn about the positions available and the district will conduct on-site interviews.

To apply, you must have a high school diploma or GED.