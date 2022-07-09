Friday, July 8th 2022, 10:15 pm

Tulsa Woman's Queen Elizabeth II Quilt To Be Sent To Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth will soon have a handmade gift from four thousand miles away, thanks to a Tulsa woman.

Devida Bushrod is from Britain but now lives in Tulsa.

She made the quilt for this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years of the Queen's reign.

It has over 2,000 pieces and nearly a thousand hand-sewn beads.

“I sent a letter and included photographs of the quilt and just thanking her for her service saying that I would love to send this to her if I could," said Bushrod.

Several weeks later she went to the mailbox and to her surprise, saw she an envelope with a special crest.

“I saw this letter and kind of lost my breath. And then looked at the back of it and saw the royal crest," said Bushrod.

It was a letter from Buckingham Palace saying the queen was grateful for her letter and asked to send the quilt to her majesty.

“I just feel lucky honestly," said Bushrod.

Now she wonders what the palace will do with the quilt.

“They display a lot of gifts that the queen receives, but generally, those are gifts from royalty around the world, not a lady from Tulsa," said Bushrod.

Devida hopes the queen gets a chance to use the blanket.

“And if she wears it out, I can make her a new one," said Bushrod.

She said the greatest gift would be getting a hand-written letter from the queen herself.

“Just pass out probably. Just pass out. And just tell my husband take it and get it framed now – and don’t touch it. Wear white gloves!” said Bushrod.

Bushrod said this experience has taken her on a journey she'll never forget. “The thought that I now have a story to tell my grandchildren and a letter to pass onto them – I think that is amazing.”

The quilt is now on display at The Quilting Studio and Fabric Mercantile from July 8th to July 23 before it leaves for the Buckingham Palace.