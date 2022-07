Saturday, July 9th 2022, 6:57 pm

By: News On 6

Woman Arrested On Multiple Complaints Of Child Endangerment In Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested a woman on multiple complaints of child endangerment Friday in Tulsa.

The suspect Albrinae Shields, had been driving around the apartment complex streets with her three children in the car, according to police.

Officers said she had an odor of an alcoholic substance, and she was slurring her speech.

Shields told police that she was drunk, and she was taken into custody, TPD said.

The suspect was booked on three complaints of child endangerment and a DUI complaint.