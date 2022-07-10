1 Dead, Woman In Custody After Late Night Tulsa Shooting

Sunday, July 10th 2022, 5:47 pm

By: News On 6

A 49-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Saturday night that Tulsa Police said started as an altercation in the Osage Casino parking lot.

Police said the victim, Tabitha Sinclair, was in an altercation with Jacqueline Mills at the casino parking lot before leaving.

Authorities said Mills followed Sinclair to the area of 2500 N. Tisdale and shot at the car where she was a passenger.

Sinclair was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital where she died, according to Police. Another man in the car was shot, but police did not release details on his condition.

Authorities found Mills near 3200 S. Sheridan and said homicide detectives took her into custody and booked her on first-degree murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing.



