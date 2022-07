Sunday, July 10th 2022, 5:54 pm

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

Missing Man Found Safe In Another State, Claremore Police Say

A man missing since June 30 has been found safe in another state, according to the Claremore Police Department (CPD).

The CPD provided the update in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Family told authorities that Mark Montgomery went missing on the way to work from Claremore to Collinsville.

Police did not provide a reason for his disappearance.

Stay tuned for updates.