Monday, July 11th 2022, 6:30 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on the highway before crashing into an exit sign.

Police say the man was driving north in the southbound lanes on Highway 169 around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

According to police, when he realized he was going the wrong way, he tried to turn around but hit an exit sign that leads to I-44.

Police arrested the driver for DUI and say nobody was hurt.