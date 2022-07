Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 3:36 pm

By: News On 6

The United States Marshal Service released details about this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.

The Craig County Sheriff's Office says Michael Cervantes was on a work release and walked away from a job in Catoosa two weeks ago. Marshals say Cervantes is a member of the Indian Brotherhood Gang and has a history of violence and having a gun.

If you have details about Cervantes's location, call Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.