Former TPS Employee Starts Petition Calling For Some Board Members To Resign

Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 9:35 pm

Some Tulsa Public Schools teachers are upset following Monday's school board meeting, where the board voted against a dozen funding measures.

Some board members wanted more discussion on the district's matters and financial accountability for the Superintendent.

Some are going so far as to start a petition that the three board members who voted against the measures resign.

Tulsa Public School teacher Jennifer Kirby said the last few days have been stressful.

"Teachers are already stressed to the max as it is, and I mean if those items don’t get passed it’s just going to add more stress," she said.

Kirby said the board's vote against important funding for things like electricity bills and school supplies, as well as programs that help her third grade students read, was tough not just as an educator - but as a mother.

“We’re looking to hire a teacher for her grade," she said, referencing her young daughter. "And I know there were thirty hirings. So if those thirty hiring don’t get approved, how is that going to affect her education, her learning this upcoming year?”

Educator and former TPS employee Molly Miller believes the board has become too partisan.

“Very disheartened about how the board has been behaving and how you know it’s being used for just like political gains," she said.

She started a petition, calling for the immediate resignation of the three board members who voted against items and walked out of Monday's meeting.

“It’s not about right or left-wing politics, it’s about the kids," she said. "Sends a strong message to say that 1200 people in less that 24 hours have signed this petition saying that these folks should resign based on their behavior.”

Kirby addressed the board directly. “Just remember why you’re here. Times get stressful but we have to remember the main reason we’re here and we’re here for the kids.”

Four Tulsa City Councilors are weighing in with a letter saying: "Our hope is for TPS School Board Members to collaborate in a good-faith, spirit of cooperation and consensus-building. It is essential to prioritize the greater good of the people we all serve."

Many of these items will be back on the agenda for Thursday's board meeting.