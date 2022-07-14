Man Injured In Early-Morning Shooting Near Pine, Sheridan

Thursday, July 14th 2022, 6:08 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say a man is in the hospital on Thursday morning after an early-morning shooting.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call around 3:15 a.m. near Pine and Sheridan.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a man with a gunshot wound at the corner of Pine and Irvington, police say the man walked there from the location where he was shot.

Police say they believe the shooting happened outside near a truck parked on the street. The truck was towed away by police for evidence.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital for treatment and was interviewed by officers while there.

There are currently no suspects in the case and police have not yet released details on what led to the shooting.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.





This is a developing story



