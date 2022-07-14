Watch: Oklahoma's Trout Unlimited Conservation Chair Discusses The Upcoming Pat Daly Invitational

Thursday, July 14th 2022, 8:11 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Department of Tourism is teaming up with the state's Trout Unlimited Chapter to host Oklahoma's first statewide fly fishing tournament.

The Pat Daly Invitational kicks off on Friday and it's definitely not your average fishing tournament.

Jake Miller, Oklahoma's Trout Unlimited Conservation Chair, joined the 6 In The Morning team on Thursday to talk more about the upcoming tournament.

