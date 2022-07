Thursday, July 14th 2022, 8:21 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation To Receive $3M Grant For Ant-Aging Study

The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation is getting a $3 million grant for a five-year anti-aging study.

The National Institutes of Health awarded the grant to study how the diabetes drug Metformin slows the aging process.

Lead researcher Dr. Benjamin Miller says the drug could be an alternative for people who can't exercise as much since fitness affects aging.

Metformin is currently the world's most prescribed diabetes drug.