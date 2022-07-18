Tulsa Police Seek Help Identifying Man Suspected Of Beating, Robbing Elderly Man

Monday, July 18th 2022, 5:24 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are asking for help identifying a man who they say beat and robbed an elderly man in early July.

According to police, it happened at the victim's home near Independence and Memorial on Thursday, July 7.

Police say the victim had just gotten home when the man walked up pushing a bike. Police say the man told the victim that he knew his sons and used to play ball with them. They say the man then asked the victim for $50 and got irritated when the victim would not give any money.

The victim told police the man then followed him inside the house, pushed him down on the couch, punched and kicked him, took all of the money out of the victim's wallet and threw his phone down the hallway.

Police say the man spent 13 minutes inside the vicitm's house.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS.