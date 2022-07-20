Family Grieving After Wagoner Police Officer Shoots, Kills Dog

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 10:18 pm

A Wagoner family is angry after an officer shot their dog in the head.

The chief said officers responded after a neighbor told them two pit bulls had chased them into their home.

Lainee Carner was at work 45 minutes away when she said her ring doorbell let her know her dogs were loose. She said she called her boyfriend to get them, but officers got to her house first.

"There was nothing I could do. I was hopeless," said Lainee Carner, Pet Owner.

Lainee Carner watched from her ring doorbell as a Wagoner Police Officer pulled his gun on her dog Diamond.

"I tried to tell him, 'no, no please put it down,'" said Lainee Carner​.

Carner tried talking to the officer through a speaker. "'Did you just shoot my dog,'" said Carner.

Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said a neighbor called Sunday afternoon and said two pit bulls chased after kids and an adult in the neighborhood.

"We need to respond and that's what the officers did," said Chief Bob Haley, Wagoner Police Department.

Haley said neighbors told police where the dogs headed.

"The city of Wagoner has a leash law that actually requires animals to be either on a leash, or tether or behind a fence," said Haley.

"I take full responsibility because she was out, but it wasn't intentional. She had never harmed anyone," said Carner.

Carner's dogs came toward the officer. "Barking and growling. My officer retreats back, actually puts a hand out," said Haley.

Haley said his officer shot the dog closest to him in the head.

"Macing, tasing, kicking, using batons, they carry all different kinds of stuff, but his first resort was that gun," said Carner.

Carner's boyfriend came, and officers told him what happened.

"'Can you get your dog off the concrete out of the public eye,' after they just shot my dog in my front yard," said Carner.

She said police need better animal training.

"Doesn't mean the officer was a bad guy; neither was my dog though," said Carner. "It was all of our best friend."

Chief Haley said a detective looked around the property and found where the fence had been damaged allowing the dogs to escape.

The investigation is on-going.