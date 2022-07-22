Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attempted Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip

Friday, July 22nd 2022, 7:03 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of trying to rob a QuikTrip near Memorial Drive and East Admiral Place.

According to police, Oscar Garcia walked into the store on Thursday and demanded "small bills," but got frustrated when the clerk didn't understand him.

They say Garcia grabbed some energy pills from the counter, paid for some cigars and then ran off and got on a bus.

Police say Garcia surrendered once he saw police following him.

Garcia is now in the Tulsa County Jail for attempted robbery and a gang-related offense, according to Tulsa police.