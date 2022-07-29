National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Passed Through Broken Arrow

Friday, July 29th 2022, 3:32 pm

By: News On 6

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado moved through parts of Broken Arrow Thursday night.

In its officer survey summary, NWS reports that the tornado "developed just east of Lynn Lane and south of E Kenosha Street, where a few trees were uprooted and large tree limbs were snapped. The tornado moved east-northeast into Wagoner County near the intersection of E Kenosha Street and S 193rd East Avenue, and continued along and then north of E Kenosha Street, before dissipating just west of S 241st East Avenue.

Homes in the area were damaged with trees being uprooted and several homes experiencing roof damage. No injuries have been reported.

