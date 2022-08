Thursday, August 4th 2022, 7:32 am

By: News On 6

On Thursday, Broken Arrow Public Schools will hold a Support Job Fair.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Broken Arrow High School cafeteria.

The district is looking to fill positions for the upcoming school year in the areas of transportation, child nutrition and before and after school child care.

Applications will be available on-site but can also be completed online before the job fair

