Jenks Dads Becoming WatchDOGS At One Elementary School

Some dads in Jenks are going back to school, not to learn but to be WatchDOGS for the students. This program comes to Jenks from Texas as a way to connect fathers with their students in the classroom. Organizers said this provides positive role models and helps to decrease bullying.

As kids eat lunch, there's a new face in the cafeteria. Dads are spending their days off in the hallways of Jenks Southeast Elementary School. "Research shows that having a male presence on campus improves security, reduces bullying, and it's just an all-around great experience for the kids and the dads," said WatchDOG Jim Brann.

Brann brought WatchDOGS to this school three years ago. The "DOGS" part of the name stands for "Dads of Great Students." Jim Brann describes a typical day as "hanging out with the kids on the playground, hanging out in the lunchroom, walking the halls."

Brandon Ash is another WatchDOG and coaches his son's first-grade sports teams. He says his favorite part is getting to see his players. "Having that connection and seeing them in the hallway, fist bumps and stuff like that, it makes them feel good," Ash said.

He said this is a unique way to get dads involved in other parts of their kids' lives. "This is something that you don't want to look back and be like, man, I wish I would have done that 'cause it goes so quick. So anytime you get an opportunity to be with your kid or be with your kid's friends to help out, you might as well do it," he said.

Brann would love to see this program in more schools and encourage others to get involved. He said, "It's easy, it's fun, and your kids are going to love you for being here."

The school is still looking for more dads who have students at Jenks Southeast Elementary to sign up to become watchdogs. The sign-up link can be found here.