New Creative Arts Center Opens In Broken Arrow

Thursday, August 11th 2022, 10:40 am

By: News On 6

A new creative arts center on Broken Arrow's Main Street is celebrating its grand opening.

Arts at 302 has been 20 years in the making. The sky's the limit for imagination at the center where people can display, admire, create, and learn about art.

"Our main mission is advancing arts education as well as encouraging an environment of free creativity and exploration,” said Program Coordinator Caleb Ricketts.

Serving as a community art center, the 2,000-square-foot gallery will highlight traditional and non-traditional artists each month. Ricketts says it’s bringing something new to Broken Arrow.

"But the big thing we do is art classes for kids and adults of all mediums: painting, drawing, clay, music, writing, and photography,” Ricketts said.

At Thursday evening’s event, Ricketts says there are 20 interactive art projects for guests to try. That includes a button maker, where you can design and create your own button. You'll also see demos from professional artists like a glass mosaic artist, a clay sculptor, and a wildlife painter.

"The main idea behind this art center was offering high-level education that they didn't have to travel to another city for school or university,” Ricketts said.

The grand opening is free to attend from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

You can sign up for art classes here: Home - Arts @ 302 (arts302.com)