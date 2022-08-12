University Of Tulsa Builds Cat Condos For Strays On Campus

Friday, August 12th 2022, 5:31 pm

Stray cats at the University of Tulsa's are getting a housing upgrade on campus.

Students love the cats and have named all of them, so the university decided to get tiny cat condos to make sure they have a safe place to hide and warm up in the winter.

"Only the best at TU.” The newest University of Tulsa accommodations feature a beautiful view, fantastic insulation, and thoughtful architecture. “Of course, we have some two-story accommodations on this side," said Mona Chamberlain.

The stray cats of TU are living the good life now with the new cat condos.

“We decided to give the cats an upgrade too, for their accommodations," said Chamberlain.

“They all have different names," said Freddy Ward. "Oreo, Caramel Swirl, Sweetie and Tiger, he's my favorite.”

The eight cat condos are a little different. Some have sunroofs, some are two stories – but they’re already bringing cats over to this side of campus.

“This morning we had a little gray and white one out here," said Chamberlain.

“I know Tiger used to live by Wesby, now he's migrated here," Ward said. "He’s seeing these cat condos and saying, I wanna live in these, this is the high life here.”

Incoming senior Freddy Ward said many of the cats are friendly, and he knows how to get their attention.

“Especially if you bring them food or Chick-Fil-A, if you bring them Chick-Fil-A, they will love you forever.”

The condos are bringing onlookers to the library to get a grand tour of the tiny homes.

“When I was walking by, I was kind of looking around," an onlooker said.

The beloved felines have inspired student-run Instagram accounts documenting their days as strays.

"I’ll scratch his back and he’ll start meow, meow," Ward said. "Okay, fine, I'll give you more attention."

TU said there are about two dozen cats in the colony. The University partners with a nonprofit to make sure the cats are all spayed and neutered, and now, safer, warmer, and even more loved.

"If you can pet a cat, it's a big, huge rite of passage," Ward said.