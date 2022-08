Saturday, August 13th 2022, 9:23 pm

By: News On 6

Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa.

People will be able to see six different iconic Tulsa buildings without even going outside.

TFA will hold another round of tunnel tours in February.