Tulsa Families Enjoy Back-To-School Community Resource Fair

Saturday, August 13th 2022, 6:51 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa families are now more ready to head back to school, thanks to dozens of groups working together.

This is the 6th annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair at Tulsa Tech's 31st and Memorial campus.

Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies.

There were also COVID-19 vaccines and other shots, dental screenings and even haircuts.

Families also got help with SNAP applications and enrollment for SoonerCare.

"As you can see, there's a line of cars behind me, they're actually wrapped around the whole Tulsa Tech campus, because parents need back-to-school supplies for their children," said Krista Hemme, Chief Marketing Officer.

More than 40 organizations teamed up to help, including the Coalition of Hispanic Organizations, Tulsa Public Schools and Tulsa Area United Way.