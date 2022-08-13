Bikers Raise Money For Students' School Supplies

Saturday, August 13th 2022, 6:53 pm

Students in several different school districts are getting help for the new school year.

It's thanks to local bikers from rural communities who gathered for their 4th annual "Bikers and Backpacks Ride."

The Bikers raised thousands of dollars worth of school supplies for kids in rural schools.

The ride started at Sperry Christian Church and ended at Riveted Church in Skiatook.

Adrian Phillips, an Avant Public Schools board member, says getting these supplies out to teachers and students addresses a major need.

"It's a huge, huge deal because the funding has been cut for all rural schools and even big schools. It's been cut so much that teachers are coming out of pocket, so this is absolutely helping students and teachers," Phillips said.

The supplies include backpacks, notebooks, markers and anything else that will help students and teachers.

Organizer Holly Coleman says giving students the tools to have a meaningful education is the most fulfilling part of the event.

"It makes us happy knowing that kids can come to school even if they don't have supplies and teachers will have it for them," Coleman said.

Phillips says she will always be grateful for the bikers who invested their time and money in helping others who they might never meet.

"I'm pretty sure half of them don't know any of the kids in schools, but they are just doing it out of the kindness of their heart," Phillips said, It's just...it's awesome."

The school supplies will be going out to teachers from Skiatook, Sperry, Avant, Prue and Collinsville.