Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists

A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas.

Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.

Dana Suggs has seven children, some biological and others through fostering.

"It's wonderful, it's busy, it's chaotic, it's beautiful and tragic and tiring," said Suggs while laughing.

She gets support from Fostering Connections.

This time of year, Fostering Connections focuses on Fostering Joy, which provides gifts to thousands of Oklahoma's foster kids.

"Foster children can have harder times just because they've lost everything they've had,” said Suggs.

This year, Fostering Connections expects a bigger need: About 3,000 kids to submit wish lists.

It says 1,000 more sponsors are needed to fulfill each child's list, which ranges between $75 and $150.

Staff said because of inflation, they had to increase the giving amount.

Suggs says the program really helps her family.

"It's really nice to know that somebody out there is thinking about these kids as much as I am, and it's hard this time of year anyway,” said Suggs.

There are three ways you can help: Sponsor a child's wish list, buy specific items from a wish list or donate money.

Gifts should be unwrapped and are due Dec. 2 to the Fostering Connections Resource Center at 51st and Harvard during business hours.

Sponsor a child's wish list HERE

Purchase items from a wish list HERE

Make a monetary donation HERE: