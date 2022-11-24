Which Stores Are Open & Closed On Thanksgiving Day

By: CBS News

Americans looking to get a jump-start on their holiday shopping Thursday have fewer options than before the pandemic, with more retailers now closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

The practice by major retail chains of launching in-store Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving came to an abrupt end in 2020, when COVID-19 made going to crowded malls particularly unappealing.

While it was presented as a gift of the day off to employees, the idea seemed to go over well with the public. Target, for instance, in 2021 announced it would never be open again for in-store shopping on Thanksgiving.

In a pinch, shoppers needing last-minute ingredients or basic necessities will find some retailers open on Thursday, although many with shortened hours. Here's which retailers will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi Apple stores Bed Bath & Beyond Best Buy BJ's Wholesale Club Bloomingdale's Costco Dick's Sporting Goods Dillard's Home Depot Ikea J.C. Penney Kohl's Lowe's Macy's Marshalls Neiman Marcus Nordstrom Petco Petsmart Publix Saks Fifth Avenue Sam's Club Sephora Target TJ Maxx Trader Joe's Ulta Walmart

Stores open on Thanksgiving

Acme — Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bass Pro Shop— Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Big Lots — Open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. CVS — 24-hour pharmacy locations will remain open. Dollar Tree — Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Family Dollar — Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Giant — Stores will close at 2 p.m. Kroger — Most stores open about 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meijer — Main store locations open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Michaels — Open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Safeway — Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sprouts — Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walgreens — Most 24-hour stores will be open all day. Wegmans — Stores will close at 4 p.m. Whole Foods — Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.



