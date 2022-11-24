Which Stores Are Open & Closed On Thanksgiving Day


Thursday, November 24th 2022, 9:22 am

By: CBS News


Americans looking to get a jump-start on their holiday shopping Thursday have fewer options than before the pandemic, with more retailers now closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day. 

The practice by major retail chains of launching in-store Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving came to an abrupt end in 2020, when COVID-19 made going to crowded malls particularly unappealing

While it was presented as a gift of the day off to employees, the idea seemed to go over well with the public. Target, for instance, in 2021 announced it would never be open again for in-store shopping on Thanksgiving.

In a pinch, shoppers needing last-minute ingredients or basic necessities will find some retailers open on Thursday, although many with shortened hours. Here's which retailers will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day. 

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

  1. Aldi
  2. Apple stores
  3. Bed Bath & Beyond
  4. Best Buy
  5. BJ's Wholesale Club
  6. Bloomingdale's
  7. Costco
  8. Dick's Sporting Goods
  9. Dillard's
  10. Home Depot
  11. Ikea
  12. J.C. Penney
  13. Kohl's
  14. Lowe's
  15. Macy's
  16. Marshalls
  17. Neiman Marcus
  18. Nordstrom
  19. Petco
  20. Petsmart
  21. Publix
  22. Saks Fifth Avenue
  23. Sam's Club
  24. Sephora
  25. Target
  26. TJ Maxx
  27. Trader Joe's
  28. Ulta
  29. Walmart

Stores open on Thanksgiving

  1. Acme — Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  2. Bass Pro Shop— Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  3. Big Lots — Open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  4. CVS — 24-hour pharmacy locations will remain open. 
  5. Dollar Tree — Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 
  6. Family Dollar — Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 
  7. Giant — Stores will close at 2 p.m.
  8. Kroger — Most stores open about 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  9. Meijer — Main store locations open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  10. Michaels — Open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  11. Safeway — Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  12. Sprouts — Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  13. Walgreens — Most 24-hour stores will be open all day.
  14. Wegmans — Stores will close at 4 p.m.
  15. Whole Foods — Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
