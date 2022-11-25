Black Friday Shopping Safety

-

Black Friday is a busy day for both shoppers and law enforcement alike. Law enforcement work to make sure shoppers have a fun and safe shopping experience both inside the stores and out in the parking lots.

The Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will be out and on patrol this Black Friday. The TCSO will even have homeland security towers in certain areas, such as the Woodland Hills Mall. It's a part of operation safe shopper to make sure that law enforcement has a viewpoint over the parking lots, whether there's a deputy inside the tower or just a security camera.

The TCSO said that this Black Friday could also be a little busier than usual because of inflation, meaning that there could be even more people going out shopping and searching for Black Friday deals. Casey Roebuck with the TCSO said that when it gets busy, staying patient is a good way to keep from getting into an altercation with others.

"It is crowded, there are a lot of people, so we just want people to be patient. There’s no sense in getting into an altercation over a bargain, there’s really not. We want everybody to be safe. We don’t want tempers to flare, there’s just no need for it," Roebuck said.

Black Friday is also the prime time for car burglaries since there will be so many cars in one place. Make sure to lock your cars and keep your valuables out of sight. It's also important to keep your head on a swivel while you're out in a parking lot because it could keep you from getting hit by a car.

"It’s very hard to see the pedestrians. They can just pop out very quickly between other vehicles, and we don’t want anyone to get hit by a vehicle so go slow, pay attention, do not have your phone when you are behind the wheel of a car, do not be looking at your phone while you’re walking through a parking lot," Roebuck said.

Roebuck also said that if you bring your kids with you to shop, have a plan for if you get separated. That means setting up a location to meet if you get separated, finding a security officer or other law enforcement agent, and having a picture of your kids in their current outfits to show law enforcement exactly what they look like.