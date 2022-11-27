Cascia Hall Opens Annual Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser


Saturday, November 26th 2022, 8:03 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

If you're shopping for a Christmas tree, Cascia Hall students would love your support.

The school opened its Christmas tree lot on Saturday with trees and wreaths from Minnesota.

This is the fourth year for the school's fundraiser.

In addition to trees, organizers say there are hayrides, arts and crafts, food trucks and even pictures with Santa.

The lot opens again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are more events next Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and then Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

