Police: Family Monopoly Game Leads To Arrest In Tulsa

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a man Saturday night who they say chased family members down the street with a gun after a game of monopoly.

Officers responded to a call near 4th and S. 89th East Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

They say a family member was drinking and playing monopoly when John Armstrong and his stepfather started fighting.

Police say after knocking over the game board and furniture, they took the fight outside where Armstrong pulled out a pistol and chased his stepfather and stepsister down the street.

Armstrong told police he did fire a round "at the ground."

Police arrested Armstrong for assault with a deadly weapon.