Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso

By: News On 6

Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).

While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

The road work, which is part of an ongoing pavement project, is expected to last through 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

ODOT says the northbound lanes between 106th and Highway 20 in Collinsville will continue to narrow periodically through early 20