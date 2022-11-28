Catoosa's Blue Whale Landmark Lit Up In Holiday Lights

Monday, November 28th 2022, 6:28 am
The City of Catoosa is officially in the holiday spirit.
The city lit up its iconic waterfront Blue Whale in Christmas lights on Sunday evening to help kick off the beginning of Catoosa's Winterfest.
The Blue Whale was built in 1972 and has become a tourist attraction for the state, as well as one of the most recognizable landmarks along Route 66.
