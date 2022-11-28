South Tulsa Baptist Church Prepares For 31st Annual Christmas Dinner Theater

-

After weeks of preparation, South Tulsa Baptist Church is prepared for its annual Christmas Dinner Theater.

It’s become a tradition for the church after 31 years. The first one of the season is Thursday.

The stage is set for the production of, “The Gospel According to Scrooge,” where the audience can watch the show from their dinner tables.

The cast had their first dress rehearsal on Sunday night. The show is based on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol,” but it's been adapted to include the gospel of Christ.

Pastor Eric Costanzo says the message focuses on love and family.

"It's fun to do this right here at the beginning of December as we head into the Christmas. And just sort of weeks in advance of Christmas, just getting our hearts in the right place for what the season's all about,” Costanzo said.

Volunteers will wait tables for a multi-course meal served before the show.

The cast consists of church members who audition for the roles.

"As cast members, we get to know each other on a different level than what we would on a normal basis, and we develop friendships and great camaraderie. And it's wonderful from that perspective,” said Bettye Ball, who plays an angel.

There's room for 500 people for each show with more than 40 tables.

"We hope that people come into dinner theater, and they feel welcomed, and they feel very well served, but most importantly, that they leave knowing that Jesus loves them,” Costanzo said.

The dinner theater happens Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m.

The matinee show on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. is free and you can purchase tickets or reserve seats HERE.