How You Can Help Honor Rogers County Veterans This Holiday Season

Wreaths Across America place a wreath at the gravesite of veterans during the holiday season. But this year, organizers said they’re short of their goal. They need the community's help to get enough to honor 3,000 veterans who've been laid to rest in Rogers County.

Every Holiday season at cemeteries across America, an evergreen wreath is placed on the gravesite of our fallen heroes.

“Our freedoms are just not something that were given to us freely. These are freedoms that were fought for and they continue to be fought for daily and yearly. We continue to have people that serve this great nation,” said Galela Birdwell, Wreaths Across America, Rogers County Coordinator.

The program has grown over the years, spreading across seven cemeteries in Rogers County.

Birdwell said the wreath-laying is a warm tribute to veteran families.

“It’s always been an honor for us to be there and for them to come back and tell us, 'I did happen to notice the wreath you guys laid for us – for my father, grandfather or whatever,' and it means a lot to them to see that somebody thought about them and remembered them,” said Birdwell.

This holiday season, they want to continue that honor. But, there are still around 1,300 hundred veterans who will be left without wreaths.

“It’s really hard to have somebody show up and say, 'how come this section didn’t get wreaths,' and you have to explain to them this section didn’t get wreathes because we were lacking of sponsorships,” said Birdwell.

For every two wreaths that are sponsored, Wreaths Across America will donate a third one for free. Birdwell said a donation will remind people to remember, honor and teach.

“It takes a community. Whether you have a veteran in your life or not, there’s a veteran that has fought for you whether you knew it or not,” said Birdwell.

The deadline to sponsor is Tuesday night, Nov. 29. You can donate by clicking here.