Watch: Tulsa Nonprofit 'Blessings To Share' Helps Adults With Disabilities Find Careers & Independence


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 10:27 am

By: News On 6


A nonprofit in Tulsa is helping adults find fulfillment in careers and independence, all while trying to erase the stigmas that people with disabilities often face.

Maggie Bond, a disability advocate and a Director of Development at Blessings to Share, joined the News On 6 team alongside one of her brothers, Tyler, to discuss how they work to empower adults with disabilities.

