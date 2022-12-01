Man Pleads Guilty To Tulsa International Airport Shooting That Injured Airport Police Officer

By: News On 6

A man has pleaded guilty to trying to kill his wife at the Tulsa International Airport last year and getting into a shootout with airport police.

Joseph Watson's charges include shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Police say Watson called his wife and told her he was coming to the airport and when she got to the parking garage, he started shooting, sending his wife, her brother and innocent travelers running for cover.

According to police, Watson had three guns on him and shot one officer who survived because the bullet hit his protective vest.

A judge will decide Watson's sentence in January of 2023.











