By: News On 6

Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police

-

Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant.

On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said.

His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.