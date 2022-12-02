Organizers Prepare To Kick Off Will's Country Christmas Celebration Near Oologah

By: News On 6

-

The Will's Country Christmas celebration near Oologah is back for another year of crafts and Christmas fun. Will Rogers' birthplace will transform into a celebration of the Christmas holiday with lots of fun for the whole family to enjoy.

There will be vendors for shopping, crafts, food trucks, a hayride, and Santa Claus himself is making an appearance to take pictures with everyone. Tad Jones, the director of the Will Rogers Memorial museum said that they are expecting even more vendors this year than last year.

This celebration has been a tradition for quite some time now, and it gives people the opportunity to come out and have a good time at Will Rogers' birthplace, and the event seems to grow each year.

"It has become a tradition, and we don’t even have to market it quite as much anymore because people just know about it. They circle it on the calendar, but I think it’s just a different experience for people. There’s a lot of great Christmas events all over the state, and we just have one that takes it out into the western frontier," Jones said.

However, as the event has grown, even more effort has been put in to make this event as good as it possibly can be for everyone to enjoy.

"Our education director, Stephanie Hunter, has been working for months and months putting all this together and getting all the activities that we’re going to have and putting the crafts together. I mean all the kids get crafts when they come in and get to do their own crafts at the Amish barn, and this is the most vendors that we’ve had to sign up for it," Jones said.

The event runs from December 2-3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both nights at the Will Rogers ranch. Admission is free for everyone, but hayrides will cost $5 for anyone ages 15 and older.