Tulsa Man Accused Of Stabbing Partner In The Neck, Identified By Police

By: News On 6

Tulsa police have identified the man they say stabbed his partner in the neck at the Budget Inn.

When officers arrived at the hotel they say Eryck Pippin admitted to stabbing his boyfriend while he was sleeping. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Pippin faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.



