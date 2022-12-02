Tulsa Man Accused Of Stabbing Partner In The Neck, Identified By Police


Friday, December 2nd 2022, 3:33 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa police have identified the man they say stabbed his partner in the neck at the Budget Inn.

Previous Story: Man Accused Of Stabbing Sleeping Partner Arrested By Tulsa Police

When officers arrived at the hotel they say Eryck Pippin admitted to stabbing his boyfriend while he was sleeping. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Pippin faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

Top Headlines

December 3rd, 2022

December 3rd, 2022

December 3rd, 2022

December 3rd, 2022