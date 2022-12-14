Tulsa Police Arrest 4th Suspect Connected To Deadly BA Expressway Shooting

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested Linus Altenor Jr., 19, Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway in July.

Police arrested Altenor Jr. in Okmulgee on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

TPD says he is the fourth suspect arrested and charged for the murder Terek Chairs, 17.

He joins Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks and Tayveon Harring.

Detectives say everyone involved in the murder is now in custody.

