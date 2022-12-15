Sunny, Blustery Weather On Thursday Afternoon

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Another chilly morning is underway across Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Sunny and blustery conditions will remain on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph will create wind chills on Thursday afternoon in the lower 30s. The coldest weather in the short term keeps Friday afternoon highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s after morning lows in the 20s. The pattern supports cold weather on a day-by-day basis until Sunday when a fast return of southerly flow brings highs near 50. As a fast-moving southern stream disturbance moves across the state Sunday evening into Monday morning, a weak surface low may bring a few showers across the state as colder air filters southward behind the departing system. This pattern can bring some wintry weather impacts if moisture lingers long enough, but for now, we’ll keep the early Monday morning precip at 30%. Locations along the OK-KS state line may briefly see a mix, but higher chances will remain north.

This first surge of cold air arrives Monday evening into Tuesday and moderates briefly Wednesday. The colder, arctic air will arrive either late Wednesday night or Thursday morning of next week. This pattern may stick around for several days, including most of the Christmas Holiday period. The upper pattern appears to remain progressive and could bring some wintry weather chances as this cold air remains, but the overall major impact will be the bitterly cold weather that keeps us in the deep freeze for the Christmas Holiday Weekend.

