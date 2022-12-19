Week Starts Off Chilly As Arctic Blast Looms

Parts of Green Country are waking up to some drizzle as another week kicks off with cold and cloudy conditions.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz:

TULSA, Okla. - Chilly temperatures are sticking around Green Country as some very light precipitation moves through for our Monday morning.

Very light precipitation will come to a quick end by mid-morning with no notable impacts across Green Country. Clouds will linger for the morning but sunshine looks to break back out from west-to-east midday into the afternoon. Areas west of Tulsa w ill climb to the lower 50s with more sunshine, with areas east of Tulsa holding in the 40s under the stubborn clouds.