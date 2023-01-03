Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Founding Member & Drummer, Dies At 45

By: CBS News

Jeremiah Green, one of the founding members of Modest Mouse and the band's drummer, died on Saturday of cancer, the band confirmed on social media. He was 45.

Modest Mouse posted a loving tribute to their bandmate on Instagram, writing, "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out."

"Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love," the band wrote.

Green briefly stepped away from the band during this time, returning before the end of 2004, making Good News the only album he did not perform on, according to Rolling Stone.

The band's most recent album, their seventh studio work, was released in June 2021. In November, they announced an upcoming tour for the 25th anniversary of their second album, The Lonesome Crowded West. At the time, Green took a pause while undergoing chemotherapy, according to Rolling Stone.

Johnny Marr, a former member of Modest Mouse, posted a tribute on Twitter, writing, "The great Jeremiah Green. My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met," alongside an old photograph of Green.

Green is survived by his wife, Lauren Green, and their son, Wilder.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 2:33 PM

