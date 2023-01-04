By: News On 6

Tulsa Police: 1 Shot At Apartment Complex, Taken To Hospital

Tulsa Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the Old South Apartments near E. 47th Pl. and S. Darlington Ave. where officers said at least one shot was fired in the parking lot.

Police said they're unsure what led to the shooting and there's no suspect ID to share.

Police also said nobody is in custody and they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The suspect allegedly left the scene in a silver Chrysler, authorities say.

A TPD officer said the red car pictured called police after attempting to take the victim to the hospital.

