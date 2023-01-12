Union High School Student Wins One Gas Martin Luther King Junior Scholarship


Thursday, January 12th 2023, 4:15 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A sophomore at Union High School is awarded a $1,000 scholarship for winning this year's One Gas Martin Luther King Junior Oratorical Contest.

Kriti Gopi delivered her rendition of doctor King's "I have a dream speech" on Thursday. She says it took her about a week to memorize the 17-minute long speech and said to her that it means that everyone has a voice.

"I don't know if Martin Luther King jr actually thought that what he said would affect people today and impact people today but I think it means that to all of us that we can still make a difference," said Gopi.

This is the 26th year that ONE Gas has served as a contest sponsor.


