Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Tulsa Apartment Shooting


Saturday, January 14th 2023, 10:56 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Authorities say a 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a Tulsa apartment complex shooting Saturday night.

Police were called to the Parkview Terrace Apartments just before 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Whitehead with TPD.

Officers found the injured man near a black Cadillac Escalade in the parking lot and began providing treatment until paramedics arrived.

Police said the man was taken to a trauma center and is stable.

TPD says the victim is believed to be an adult black male. He is not in custody and a name or description has not been released.

Authorities are investigating the scene and speaking with witnesses.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

