Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Tulsa Apartment Shooting

Saturday, January 14th 2023, 10:56 pm
Authorities say a 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a Tulsa apartment complex shooting Saturday night.
Police were called to the Parkview Terrace Apartments just before 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Whitehead with TPD.
Officers found the injured man near a black Cadillac Escalade in the parking lot and began providing treatment until paramedics arrived.
Police said the man was taken to a trauma center and is stable.
TPD says the victim is believed to be an adult black male. He is not in custody and a name or description has not been released.
Authorities are investigating the scene and speaking with witnesses.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
January 14th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
January 12th, 2023
December 4th, 2022
January 16th, 2023
January 16th, 2023
January 16th, 2023
January 16th, 2023