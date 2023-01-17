TPD: 2nd Suspect Arrested In Connection To Drive-By That Injured 6-Year-Old Girl

By: News On 6

A second suspect is now in custody after a drive-by shooting injured a six-year-old girl, according to Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police say a 17-year-old male was also taken into custody Monday night and is accused of firing the shots from the vehicle that hit the 6-year-old girl. In a Facebook post, TPD says that the "17-year-old was arrested for Shooting With Intent to Kill and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and he will likely be charged as a Youthful Offender."

Police arrested Rocky Serna on Sunday. Serna is accused of driving the vehicle when the shots were fired.

Tulsa Police say the victim is in stable condition.