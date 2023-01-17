TPD: 2nd Suspect Arrested In Connection To Drive-By That Injured 6-Year-Old Girl

Tuesday, January 17th 2023, 1:29 pm
A second suspect is now in custody after a drive-by shooting injured a six-year-old girl, according to Tulsa Police.
Tulsa Police say a 17-year-old male was also taken into custody Monday night and is accused of firing the shots from the vehicle that hit the 6-year-old girl. In a Facebook post, TPD says that the "17-year-old was arrested for Shooting With Intent to Kill and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and he will likely be charged as a Youthful Offender."
|Previous Story:
|Suspect Accused Of Shooting 6-Year-Old In Drive-By Shooting Arrested, TPD Says
Police arrested Rocky Serna on Sunday. Serna is accused of driving the vehicle when the shots were fired.
Tulsa Police say the victim is in stable condition.
