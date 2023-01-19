Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody

By: News On 6

Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian.

Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public Schools say deputies briefly put the school on lockdown. The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office said that while there were no specific threats made to Vian schools the campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution.