Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party

Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world.

It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game.

Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s is preparing more than 1,000 pizzas.

The current Guinness World Record to beat is a pizza party in Italy with 1,046 people.

Organizers are hoping to not only double the current record but triple it.

Tara Hattan said since tickets went on sale the response has been overwhelming.

"We have like 15 minutes to eat two slices of pizza and drink a bottle of water. So, everyone has to eat the whole slice of pizza,” Hattan said.

She said there will be options like pepperoni, cheese, and sausage pizzas.

It's part of the pregame events ahead of the men's basketball game at the University of Tulsa.

The event is a partnership with World Pizza Champions and people came from around the country and world, including Canada and Spain.

Siler Chapman traveled from North Carolina.

"We have 40 of the best of the best in the world showing up to support Andolini’s and making sure that we break this world record,” Chapman said.

The hope is to raise $15,000 for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.

Philanthropy Director Erin Nantois said more than 300 kids are waiting for their wishes.

"Make-A-Wish exists to bring kids who are going through really critical illnesses, we are bringing them a gift in the form of a wish experience. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to kind of get to focus on something positive whenever so much of their life has been focused on hard and difficult times,” Nantois said.

The world record attempt is happening Saturday evening.

To donate to Make-A-Wish, click here: Wish Your Way Donation Form - Make-A-Wish Foundation

