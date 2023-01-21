Silver Alert Issued For Missing 75-Year-Old Man From Arkansas

Saturday, January 21st 2023, 10:31 am
A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Sallisaw Police Department for a missing 75-year-old man.
Police said David Mobley, 75, was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Friday leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Police said he is driving a red 2011 Dodge 1500 PK with an OK Tag 2516GT.
