Silver Alert Issued For Missing 75-Year-Old Man From Arkansas


Saturday, January 21st 2023, 10:31 am

By: News On 6


A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Sallisaw Police Department for a missing 75-year-old man.

Police said David Mobley, 75, was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Friday leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Police said he is driving a red 2011 Dodge 1500 PK with an OK Tag 2516GT.
