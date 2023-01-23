OSBI: Hugo Man Convicted For 2019 Choctaw County Murder

By: News On 6

A 34-year-old Hugo, Oklahoma, man has been convicted in the 2019 murder of Jeremy Barnett in Choctaw County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said the jury recommended a sentence of Life without Parole for Gregory Allen Gamblin II on Friday.

The OSBI was called to a possible stabbing on Egg Shell Road in March 2019, where they found Barnett in the driver's seat of a car with a laceration on his neck. Authorities say he later died at the hospital.

During the investigation with Hugo Police, authorities identified Gamblin as the suspect and the Choctaw County District Attorney's Office filed First Degree Murder Charges against him on March 12, 2019.

The OSBI says Gamblin's formal sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2023.