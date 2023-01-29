Oldest Mummy Remain Found In Egypt

Sunday, January 29th 2023, 9:17 am
Archaeologists have found the oldest mummy in Egypt this week.
The mummy was a man from around 4,000 years ago in Saqqara.
The man was found covered in layers of gold.
Archaeologists said the man is the oldest non-royal mummified person ever discovered in Egypt.
The country hopes this groundbreaking discovery brings more tourists to Egypt.
